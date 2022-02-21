60 people hospitalised after suspected gas leak at Parktown university residence

Paramedics were called to a university residence on Sunday night where students complained about shortness of breath.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty people have been admitted to hospital following a suspected gas leak in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Of the 170 people who were assessed, dozens were taken to hospital for further care and monitoring.

Investigations are now under way into the suspected gas leak.