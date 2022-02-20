Six people, two of them police, arrested in spate of armed robberies in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Six people, including two police officers have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gauteng.

The gang was handcuffed by members of the Hawks during a sting operation on Saturday.

It was understood that law enforcement officials received a tip off that the syndicate was planning an armed robbery in Pretoria.

The Hawks Philani Nkwalase said they tried to evade arrest, explaining “When police tried stopping them they shot at police who returned fire. A police constable attached to Gauteng crime intelligence was arrested along with two other occupants. One of the suspects, a civilian wearing full police uniform, sustained gun shot wounds and was rushed to hospital.”