Security and cleaning staff at Edenvale Hospital want salaries, reinstatement

JOHANNESBURG – Over 40 of Edenvale Hospital’s security and cleaning staff remain camped outside the hospital in the hopes that their plight will be heard.

Saturday marks exactly 21 days since they began their protest, demanding to be paid their three months’ salaries and be reinstated after being unfairly dismissed following seven years of service.

Members belonging to the South African Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers’ Union said the company that hired them, Jackcliffy Trading, could no longer be found at their registered offices or telephonically.

Eyewitness News spoke to protestors who said they had no choice but to camp outside their physical place of employment, which was the hospital.

One man said, “The worst time was in December, during Christmas, because we had nothing. I couldn’t even go back home. My child is in school and even now, I can’t pay school fees. As you can see, I have nothing, the last time I was paid was back in August.”

Another woman explained, “This has painfully affected us, more so because I’m a single mother and I have three children. We are dependant on that salary for everything. I wasn’t prepared for not getting a salary.”