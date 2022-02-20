Passengers left stranded at East London Airport after landing gear malfunction

It’s understood the flight returned to the airport after the plane’s landing gear allegedly “malfunctioned”. The plane was bound for Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 30 British Airways passengers at the king Phalo Airport in East London have been left stranded after their flight turned around mid-air.

One of the passengers on board the plane, Mandla Mqebeja told Eyewitness news the aircraft rerouted after an issue with its landing gear emerged forcing passengers and crew members to disembark.



“When we landed, they told us to stay on, and they wanted to check what the problem was. Then they found out the problem couldn’t be fixed at the moment and that we needed to get out of the plane. How come they didn’t inspect the plane before it departed.”

Passengers were left scrambling after the airline cancelled the flight.

“Then 30 minutes later they told us the flight was cancelled they didn’t tell us to book after flights they just told us there is no flight. Then people complained and that is when they said only a certain number of people can be squeezed into other flights.”

British Airways was not immediately available for comment.