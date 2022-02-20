Nyanga community calls on government to build homes for Nyanga sinkhole victims

February this year marks a year since Axolile Mabangula, Nqabayethu Mlaza, Azola Quweni and Iva Kalikopu, fell into the hole died and were recovered by rescue teams.

CAPE TOWN - Family members of the boys who died after falling into a sinkhole at an N2 bridge last year say they disappointed in government's empty promises.

Since then, the families are still waiting for feedback from government on their promised relocation.

The mother of Azola Quweni, Nonkoliseko says her late son's birthday is also this month. Azola would have turned 14 years old.

"I know it's been a year but, it’s like it's happened yesterday. I am not okay at all but there's nothing I can do," said Quweni.

Community leader Nomampandomise Mkhafu says at the time former Human Settlement’s minister Lindiwe Sisulu promised the families they would be relocated but that did not happen.

She adds there's been no communication from the department on any progress leaving the family in limbo.

“The promise they all mentioned is to give them a place to stay so they promise them a house, since last year they didn’t come to us as a community so nothing happened.”



The Western Cape Human Settlements Department says the informal settlement, where the families live, is part of the Greater Airport Precinct development which is currently underway.

The department says the project commenced with planning in 2016 and that number of statutory processes need to be followed before any actual development takes place.

It adds that the department is currently in the final phases of the planning portion of the project.