Lesufi set to meet with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is scheduled to meet with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents this afternoon, following the postponement of a meeting planned for earlier this week.

The MEC is expected to report back to parents on the department’s effort to resolve accusations of racism and sexual misconduct at the school.

Last week, the high school made national headlines after clashes broke out between black and white parents over allegations of racial discrimination.

This after a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media.

The meeting was postponed on Thursday after parents clashed while waiting for Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to address them.

This was not the first-time tensions were high among parents.

Last Monday, a standoff at the school's gate, resulted in the Police firing stun grenades and rubber bullets after tyres were set alight.

Apart from racism allegations at the school, the governing body has agreed to suspend a teacher who was accused of sexual harassment by pupils.

Lesufi is expected to determine what exactly is going on at the Randfontein school.