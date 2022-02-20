Gift of the Givers wants urgent meeting with WC officials about ‘looming’ crisis
The Gift of the Givers is hoping to meet urgently with the Western Cape's health officials around the lack of access to medical services in rural areas.
This comes after teams from the humanitarian aid organisation hosted a medical pop-up clinic in the town of Touws Rivier on Saturday.
Residents frequently began a several hundred-strong queue outside the town hall before sunrise in a desperate bid to access medical assistance.
By noon, the Gift of the Givers had seen around 700 people come through their doors.
Hundreds of people in rural Western Cape are still queuing in Touws Rivier, as @GiftoftheGivers provides remote medical care, including gynecology, pediatrics and dentistry. The nearest hospital is an hours drive away. - SPJ pic.twitter.com/4G1kf3Xp91EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2022
Gynaecologists, paediatricians, general practitioners and dentists worked round the clock to help as many as possible, but some 200 people still had to be turned away because there were no optometry services available.
Medical team coordinator Dr Naeem Kathrada said in the town of 7,000 residents, there was a staggering 95% unemployment rate while the nearest hospital was an hour away.
The NGO has been assisting the town with food supplies throughout the COVID pandemic and has called on government to address the looming health care crisis.