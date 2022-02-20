Gift of the Givers wants urgent meeting with WC officials about ‘looming’ crisis

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers is hoping to meet urgently with the Western Cape's health officials around the lack of access to medical services in rural areas.

This comes after teams from the humanitarian aid organisation hosted a medical pop-up clinic in the town of Touws Rivier on Saturday.

Residents frequently began a several hundred-strong queue outside the town hall before sunrise in a desperate bid to access medical assistance.

By noon, the Gift of the Givers had seen around 700 people come through their doors.