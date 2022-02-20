Flood risk warning sounded for Gauteng residents following heavy overnight rains

Gauteng residents have been urged to be extra vigilant following heavy overnight rains and flash floods in some parts of the province.

Emergency services in Tshwane rescued several families after at least 15 homes were destroyed during a storm on Friday.

The metro was still reeling from from flash floods that displaced hundreds of people earlier this month.

Johannesburg EMS's Robert Mulaudzi said although no serious incidents were reported, communities should remain cautious, particularly those in low-lying areas.

“We’re encouraging our motorists to exercise caution and keep a safe following distance when they drive and residents in low-lying areas to make sure they monitor water levels.”