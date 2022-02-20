City of Cape Town welcomes return of public events to lessen COVID impacts

The City of Cape Town says it's glad to be welcoming back several public events as the local tourism and events industry slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's glad to be welcoming back several public events as the local tourism and events industry slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape Town Carnival was set to take place on 19 March and would feature dozens of local performers and floats parading through the streets of the city for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith said, “This grew from an original vision after many of us got to see the real carnival. We decided there was a space for some really zany, crazy, big get-together that builds social cohesion that has Capetonians in one place celebrating and that is a really exciting space. This is where Cape Town carnival comes from. It was small in the beginning, and it has grown over time as we kept it alive.”

He added that they hoped COVID rules would soon be a thing of the past.

“It’s painful that much of the events industry had to hit the pause button for two years and some of them aren’t surviving, some of them have folded, staff have lost their jobs and some companies sold off every asset they had to keep salaries going so we’re delighted that the first events have started albeit in a much-constrained form.”