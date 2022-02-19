‘Wolsely serial killer’ to spend 25 years in prison for murder of three women

A Wolsely man has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison for murdering three women.

Siyamcela Sobambela appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The man dubbed the “Wolseley serial killer” murdered Miche Pienaar, Gizella Minnaar and Bernadine Frans within the space of two months in 2020.

In his guilty plea, Sobambela confessed to killing the women after they visited his caravan, parked at Pine Valley Informal Settlement.

He smothered Pienaar and Minaar and buried them in shallow graves not far from his home.

The two women visited his caravan looking for help.

In his version, an argument ensued, and he suffocated them using a blanket.

Sobambela also confessed to strangling Frans. As he tried to dispose of her body, he was confronted by a neighbour which later led to his arrest.

The NPA welcomed the sentencing.