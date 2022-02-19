Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend.

The power utility planned to carry out urgent maintenance on Saturday and as a result parts of the city would experience reduced water supply.

The electricity provider said the Eikenhoff substation that provided water to several municipalities, including Mogale City, the city centre and parts of Madibeng would be affected.

City Power's Isaac Mangena apologised to affected customers, explaining, “The pump supplies water to several municipalities, including Mogale City, Johannesburg and parts of Madibeng in the North West. The planned maintenance at Eikenhoff station is scheduled for [Saturday].”