SAPS calls on Dudula members to comply with the law

A March that is taking place in Hillbrow where over 100 people have gathered. The operation is aimed at ridding the area of foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police officers have urged Dudula members to comply with the law and do what is right.

The organisation has been targeting illegal immigrants and traders saying they are taking jobs in the country while there is high unemployment, increased crime and drug abuse.

A police officer who did not want to be named called on Dudula members to behave.

“We are going to give you an opportunity to do what you need to do, but please guys le the police do policing, you are not here to do policing. If there is something that is not right please come tell us look this is also not right can you assist then we deal with it”

