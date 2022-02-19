Q3 crime stats: More than 900 women and 350 children murdered

The latest quarterly crime figures, released on Friday, have revealed that femicide and child killings continue to plague the whole of South Africa.

Police management and Minister Bheki Cele held a briefing on reported crimes between October and December.

Of the almost 6,900 people killed, more than 900 were women and around 350 were children.

The police's Major General Norman Sekhukhune said, “We have reported 982 murders of women and attempted murders were 1,284 and assault [grievous bodily harm] was 15,692.”

Police said on average there were 123 rape cases per day during the third quarter.