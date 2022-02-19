Ramaphosa discusses vaccine inequality with European and African Union members

Yesterday, the country saw over 71 000 people going to get their jabs more than double the amount who got tested for the corona virus.

JOHANNESBURG - As the demand for covid vaccines in South African continues to rise, the European Union has been slammed for hindering greater access to vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent the last two days in Brussel, discussing vaccine inequality with European and African Union members.

African leaders still pleading those in the medical industry to waive their vaccine IP rights, making their forumals accessible to the public.

Speaking to the SABC, Ramaphosa critized Europe for seemingly doing more to protect IP rights holders instead of the greater good.

“We have made some progress it is not there yet in terms of unlocking the trips waiver we have raised the issues very sharply and we have actually said it is Europe standing in the way of a full agreement on a trips waiver because they have been trying to protect those with intellectual properties.

The president also had strong words of criticism for those opting to make a profit out of the global health crisis.

“Vaccines for the Covid pandemic should be seen as a public good. Those who want to protect their IP do so with a profit motive. This pandemic should be under pinned by generosity, solidarity and public good, profit shouldn’t be what motivates to make more money it should be to save more lives.”