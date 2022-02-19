Health Department tackles persistent vaccine hesitancy among 18-34 age group
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there is more than enough capacity for vaccinations but that the department is struggling to convince people to get the jab.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla explained on Friday that there was more than enough capacity for vaccinations but that the department was struggling to convince people to get the jab.
Phaahla was speaking at the launch of the Youth Vaccination Programme.
Only 28.3% of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 have been vaccinated - significantly lower than other age groups.
Students at the Tshwane TVET College seized the opportunity to ask young doctors and ministers Phaahla and Lindiwe Sisulu questions on vaccination.
Phaahla said this would be the new strategy to target the youth.
Meanwhile, one doctor who had partnered with government, Busisiwe Kamano believed the plan would yield better results.
Phaahla hoped to have 70% of the population vaccinated by June.
LATEST COVID NUMBERS
2,800 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa in the latest period under review.
This increase represented an 8.4% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said it was dealing with an ongoing audit backlog in fatalities being recorded.
343 deaths have been captured and of these, four occurred in the past 48 hours.
