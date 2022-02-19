Gift of the Givers set to address poor healthcare access in rural areas

This comes after teams from the humanitarian aid organization hosted a pop-up medical clinic in the town of Touws River yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers is hoping to urgently meet with the Western Cape's health officials, around the lack of access to medical services in rural areas.

Before sunrise, several hundred people had already started queuing outside the town hall, desperately seeking medical assistance.

By noon, the Gift of the Givers had seen around 700 people come through their doors.

Gynaecologists, paediatricians, GPs and dentists worked round the clock to help as many as possible, but sadly, some 200 people still had to be turned away, as there were no optometry services available.

Medical Team coordinator Dr Naeem Kathrada says in the town of 7000 residents, there's a staggering 95 percent unemployment rate, while the nearest hospital is an hour away.

“Only when you are at a clinic like this do you realise what they need, after this we will be discussing ways and means in which these backlogs can be cleared so patients can have adequate access to health care.”



Gift of the Givers has been assisting the town with food supplies throughout the covid pandemic and is now calling on government to address the looming health care crisis.