Amnesty International weighs in on SA’s high crime rate

Police Minister Bheki cele released the third quarter crime statistics yesterday, which pointed to an 8.9 percent increase in murder between October and December 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa says the high rate of crime in the country is a shocking concern and a continued infringement on the right to life.

6,859 people were murdered in South Africa in a space of just three months. This is 562 more people compared to the previous period.

Amnesty International South Africa’s Sibusisio Khasa.

“It is clear people are not safe anywhere in South Africa. Urgent action is needed from the government and the South African Police Service.”

Khasa says while sexual offences declined by 9 percentage compared to the same quarter the previous year 11,315 people were raped in three months.

“The fact that over 5 000 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the perpetrator indicate we still have a long way to go to deal with this issue as a country. The government must comply with both its own constitutional and international human rights obligations to do more to protect women in this country.”



The Human Rights Organisation says this has highlighted the government’s failure to protect people.