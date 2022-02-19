Service delivery failure claims in Beaufort West Municipality being investigated

MEC Anton Bredell has launched an investigation into the Beaufort West Municipality following claims of governance and service delivery failure.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has launched an investigation into the Beaufort West Municipality following claims of governance and service delivery failure.

Bredell said over the last three months he had received numerous complaints from residents, municipal employees, NGOs, farmers and the business sector in the municipality.

They called on the Western Cape government to intervene in the Beaufort West Municipality after flagging issues linked to service delivery, governance and administrative challenges.

Bredell said he had tasked senior officials in his department with assessing and investigating the complaints to determine the extent and veracity thereof.

He added he was aware of the serious financial problems experienced by the municipality and the negative impact it had on service delivery.

He assured residents that their concerns were being addressed.

He said while provincial government remained committed to supporting the municipality, municipal leadership was urged to refocus their energy on providing stable governance.