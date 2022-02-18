Zondo commission postpones submission date of the final part of report

In a statement on Friday, it said it moved the date because its chairperson Raymond Zondo had to take time off to prepare for the Constitutional Court chief justice interview.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has moved the date to submit its complete report to President Cyril Ramaphosa to the end of April this year.

The entire document was supposed to make it to the president's desk at the end of February.

The inquiry said Zondo needed more time to go through more documents related to the inquiry.

It said the postponement was not due to any negligence but it was to ensure thorough work was done without compromise.

The commission has applied to the High Court in Pretoria for a two-month extension to complete its work.

The first two parts of the report, which have already been released to the public, made various recommendations including the prosecution of key figures who aided the state capture project.