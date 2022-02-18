Zim opposition slams 'unconstitutional' conditions imposed by police on rally

This will be the first public rally since Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change rebranded itself last month from the MDC Alliance.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has criticised what it called unconstitutional conditions imposed on it by the police ahead of its rally planned for Sunday.

Political temperatures are rising ahead of key by-elections to be held next month.

But police said the party couldn't use buses to ferry supporters to Sunday's rally, and they were also banned from singing, toyi-toying or chanting what police term "hateful and defaming information".

They said they would disperse the gathering if the rules wouldn't be followed.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the conditions were unconstitutional.

She said the same restrictions weren't placed on ZANU-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The president held a rally in Harare last weekend and thousands of supporters were reportedly bussed to the event.