WC cop accused of killing girlfriend fails in bid to be moved to another prison

Richard Smit is accused of shooting dead Natasha Booise in January, in front of family members.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer accused of killing his girlfriend will not be moved to another prison.

The request was submitted in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

His bail application was meant to start on Thursday but his lawyer was absent.

The court heard that Smit's legal representative, William Booth, was booked off sick.

The bail application was then postponed to 24 February.

A request by the accused to be detained at the Saron correctional facility instead of the Malmesbury prison was also unsuccessful.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Smit made the request because he was mixed with other inmates at the Malmesbury prison.

The magistrate has, however, undertaken to find out whether there was any threat to the well-being of the accused.