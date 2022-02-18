UKZN closes Howard College campus after protests

Student clashed with private security on Thursday and rubber bullets were fired shortly afterwards.

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has shut down its Howard College Campus after large groups of people gathered on the premises again on Friday.

The exact reason for the demonstration is unclear.

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, students and property.

"Returning and new students who are coming to campus to take up residence are advised to remain at home until further notice. The university will formally advise the staff and students by way of further notice when they shall be permitted to access and return to this campus."

Zondo said there would be no entry to the institution: "This decision then means that no one will be allowed to enter the campus, this applies to all individuals including staff and students who are in possession of valid university permits."

The university has also condemned all attempts to destabilise the institution.