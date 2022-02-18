UCT engaging with SRC to resolve disgruntled students’ demands

UCT says its executive has worked extensively to engage meaningfully with the SRC to resolve concerns and meet their demands.

CAPE TOWN – The University of Cape Town (UCT) said that its executive had worked extensively to engage meaningfully with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to resolve concerns and meet their demands.

This follows ongoing, intermittent protests at the university.

UCT said that the SRC had raised issues related to fee blocks that barred students with debt over a certain amount from registering. They also voiced concerns over the registration process.

Following talks with the SRC, several measures have been introduced to assist students.

The deadline to apply for exemption and the grace period for outstanding fees to be paid has also been extended.

Students awaiting the outcome of appeals have been given full access to the student online learning platform, Vula and to lectures and tutorials to ensure academic programmes were not compromised.

Classes at UCT began on Monday and the registration of some 26,000 students was being concluded.