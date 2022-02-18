'These are trumped-up charges,' says Carl Niehaus as trial is postponed to May

One of the police officers who arrested Niehaus back in July 2021 took to the stand on Friday.

DURBAN - Disbanded Mkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association's former spokesperson Carl Niehaus's COVID-19 contravention trial has been postponed to May.

Niehaus was arrested while doing a live television interview in July 2021 outside the Estcourt Correctional facility where former President Jacob Zuma was jailed, and while he was surrounded by other supporters. The gathering was in contravention of the lockdown regulations at the time.

Friday was the second day for the trial at the Estcourt Magistrates Court.

One of the police officers who arrested Niehaus then took to the stand but the matter was postponed for further evidence.

"The State has led two of its witnesses as well as video footage as part of the evidence. The matter was further postponed to 16 and 17 May 2022 for further evidence in the State's case," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.