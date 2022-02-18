The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, EFF leader Julius Malema has told the Johannesburg High Court that he will respect its decision should it declare the struggle song "Dubul' ibhunu" hate speech. However, Malema also warned that by doing so, the court would be declaring that the liberation movement was driven by hate. He was cross-examined yesterday in the civil case brought by AfriForum. The lobby group wants the party and its leaders to apologise for chanting the song on various occasions and pay half a million rand in damages.

The Gauteng provincial government says it is yet to determine how much it will cost to refurbish the burnt-down blocks at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Gauteng has already received sixty-eight million rands towards the repairs from the Solidarity Fund. However, acting Director-General Thabo Masebe says this is not nearly enough.

The South African Medical Association is concerned about the safety of healthcare workers in public sector hospitals. It has reacted after at least two attacks on female health workers this month. The association says it has on many occasions in the past raised concerns about safety at public hospitals and has proposed stringent security measures be implemented for the protection of healthcare workers and patients.

The family of late ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa says their safety is not guaranteed after the release of three of the suspects accused of his murder on Tuesday. Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane were granted bail of five thousand rands by the Ixopo Magistrate's Court, while their co-accused Sibusiso Ncengwa, who did not apply for bail, remains in custody. Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his wounds in hospital. He was an ANC councillor at the time.

A decision to dismiss an application for leave to appeal a ruling which halted a seismic survey off the Wild Coast has been widely welcomed among environmental lobby groups and affected communities. It was set aside in the High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape yesterday. The application was brought by oil giant Shell and the mineral resources minister after the same court granted an interim interdict in December. Communities in the region took legal action claiming they were not consulted. Natural Justice's Katherine Robinson says yesterday's judgement was hopeful and sends a strong message to other companies attempting to steam ahead while their compliance with environmental law is under scrutiny.

The State in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial has wrapped up its case and will now prepare for closing arguments. Shoba is being tried as the alleged mastermind behind his pregnant girlfriend's 2020 murder. 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was shot dead in June that year - her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep. Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to the crime and claims that he killed Pule on Shoba's orders.

South Africa's alcohol industry is calling on government for sound judgment when announcing excise duties during the National Budget Speech next week. Organisation Vinpro is appealing to Treasury for no more excessive tax hikes. And, the South African Liquor Brandowners Association says increasing excise at rates above inflation will continue to provide a competitive advantage to illicit traders at the cost of the legal market and society at large.

The ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 435 more deaths here in South Africa linked to COVID-19. 17 of these deaths occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Tuesday. These take our already grim national death toll to 97,955. The latest data shows we also racked up 3,056 new infections - it works out to a positivity rate of 8.8 percent. On the vaccine front, 30.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

A police officer accused of killing his girlfriend will not be moved to another prison. The request was submitted in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court yesterday. Richard Smit is accused of shooting dead Natasha Booise in January, in front of family members.

The Gauteng Education Department says it will meet with parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Sunday to address allegations of racial discrimination. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to provide a way forward for the school which has been rocked by allegations of racism. However, disgruntled parents who gathered at the sports field were forced to leave school yesterday, following heavy rains. Parents were hoping to find a way forward following a violent altercation between black and white pupils at the school last week. While classes have been suspended this week after tensions ran high outside the high school on Monday.

The Basic Education Department has sent its condolences to the families of 9 Mpumalanga pupils who died after the taxi they were travelling in overturned. The accident happened on the D267 between Dundonald and Mayflower on Wednesday. Eight pupils died on the day while the body of the ninth learner was discovered during a search operation yesterday. Ten passengers were injured.

UCT says its executive has worked extensively to engage the Student Representative Council to resolve concerns and meet their demands. This follows intermittent protests on UCT campuses since last week.

UCT says the SRC has over the past few days raised issues related to fee blocks that prevent students with debt over a certain amount from registering. They've also voiced concerns relating to the registration process. Following talks with the council about their grievances several measures have been introduced. The deadline for students to apply for exemption and the grace period for outstanding fees to be paid have been extended. Students who are awaiting the outcome of appeals have been given full access to the student online learning platform, Vula, as well as to lectures and tutorials so their academic programmes are not compromised.

The National People's Front Party says it will give its vote to the IFP in the Nongoma municipality as the council is set to sit next week following by-elections last month. The by-elections took place following the death of councillors during last year's local government polls. The council has 45 seats - which puts the IFP/EFF coalition and the NFP/ANC coalition both at 22 seats each. This ultimately puts the NAPF as a decision-maker in the municipality.

In international news, the United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.

Sydney reopened beaches to surfers and swimmers on Friday after failing to find a large, great white shark that devoured a swimmer in the Australian city's first such attack since 1963.

A US judge ruled Thursday that former president Donald Trump and his eldest children must testify under oath in New York's civil probe into alleged fraud at his family business.