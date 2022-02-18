State Security Agency clerk convicted of theft

A former State Security Agency finance clerk has been convicted of theft by the Pretoria Special Commercial Crimes Court.

Kgaogelo Bopape (53) was working within the domestic currency division where some of his responsibilities involved making funds available to members of the SSA for their operations.

In April 2020, Bopape withdrew R500,000 under the pretence that she would make funds available to members of SSA's operations.

However, she kept the funds in a lockable safe in her office and took R170,000 and used it for her own benefit.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Lumka Mahanjana said: “She was arrested in January 2021 and pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and the matter was postponed to 6 April 2022 for probationary reports and sentence proceedings.”