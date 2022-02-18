Sindiso Magaqa's family feel unsafe after 3 men accused of his murder get bail

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He was an ANC councillor at the time.

DURBAN - The family of late African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, said that their safety was not guaranteed after the release of three of the suspects accused of his murder on Tuesday.

Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane were granted bail of R5,000 by the Ixopo Magistrate's Court while their co-accused Sibusiso Ncengwa, who did not apply for bail, remains in custody.

His family said that the investigating officer informed them about the three suspects being granted bail.

Spokesperson for the family, Lwazi Magaqa, said that his mother broke into tears.

"I left her crying and complaining about headaches. I think this is traumatic for her," he said.

Lwazi said that they did not feel safe, including himself, as he was the family spokesperson.

"I'm not safe because I don't know what is going to happen. Even his mother is not safe," Magaqa said.

Lwazi said that the family felt as though the law was not being fair in this regard, especially because they had been anticipating a trial.

The trial has been set for 18 July this year.