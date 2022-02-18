Sama concerned about healthcare workers' safety after Tembisa Hospital shooting

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said it had raised concerns about safety at public hospitals previously and proposed that stringent security measures be implemented for the protection of healthcare workers and patients.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) is concerned about the safety of healthcare workers in public sector hospitals following the attacks of two female health workers this month.

The association said it had raised concerns about safety at public hospitals previously and proposed that stringent security measures be implemented for the protection of healthcare workers and patients.

The most recent incident involves a doctor who was attacked at Mapulaneng Hospital in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night while on her way to the doctor's residential quarters after her shift.

Sama said that the traumatised woman was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint. The perpetrators also attempted to rape her.

Tuesday's attack comes days after nurse Lebohang Monene was shot dead by her police officer boyfriend in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital.

In another incident earlier this week, 59-year-old Sonile Mnguni was shot and killed outside a fire station in Pretoria.

It's understood that the firefighter received a phone call and went out to meet the caller.

Her body was found metres from her workplace after colleagues heard several gunshots.