Dr Angelique Coetzee steps down as Sama board chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Angelique Coetzee has stepped down as board chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama). In a statement, Sama said that Coetzee quit the role on Thursday night but would stay on as an ordinary member of the board.

Vice-Chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa will take over until Coetzee's permanent replacement was appointed.

Sama hasn't given reasons for Coetzee’s decision but earlier this week it issued a public apology for comments she made on radio about race and admission requirements.

In a recent interview she claimed that race played a major role in determining acceptance to medical faculties and, in many cases, it was more important than matric performance.

She added that different criteria existed for difference race groups.

The Sama board pointed out that Coetzee's interpretation of the admission requirements was incorrect, and that entrance processes for medical students were more complex and thorough than what was stated in her opinion.