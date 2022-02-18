SA's COVID death toll rises to 97,955

The latest data shows that South Africa has recorded 3,056 new infections.

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 435 more deaths here in South Africa linked to COVID-19.

Seventeen of these deaths occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Tuesday.

The latest fatalities take the country's already grim national death toll to 97,955.

The latest data shows that South Africa has recorded 3,056 new infections - it works out to a positivity rate of 8.8%.

On the vaccine front, 30.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.