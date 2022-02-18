SA even more unsafe, say MPs after briefing on crime stats

SAPS senior management on Friday morning briefed Parliament’s police committee on the third quarter statistics from October to 31 December.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament said that South Africa was becoming even more unsafe as police recorded an increase in murders.

They told the committee that only the Free State and the Western Cape saw a decrease in murders.

The police’s Major-General Norman Sekhukhune has told members of the committee that murders increased by 8.9% or 562 compared to the previous quarter.

He said that attempted murder and contact crimes, however, showed a declining trend.

But committee member Ockert Terblanche said that the country was becoming even more dangerous.

"The murder rate increased by 20.5% in the last five years. I really think that is appalling. Attempted murder increases by 3.5% year-on-year," Terblance said.

While cases remain high, crimes against women and children were down slightly by 3% and 2% respectively.

ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe said that he saw nothing positive about this decrease.

"The first question has to do with murder of women and children. The numbers are just too high it is very unacceptable," Meshoe said.

The stats also indicate places where murders occur the most including open fields, residences and liquor outlets.