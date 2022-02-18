Proteas batting collapse down to lack of confidence - Boucher

The Black Caps occupied the crease for much of the day as they were all out for 482. At stumps on day two, South Africa were three for 34, with Temba Bavuma on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen on nine, and needing another 353 to make New Zealand bat again.

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand bossed day two much the same way they dominated the first day of the opening test against the Proteas in Christchurch.

The Black Caps occupied the crease for much of the day as they were all out for 482. Henry Nicholls top-scored with 105 while Tom Blundell will feel disappointed after scoring 96 before being dismissed.

The South African bowlers found conditions difficult, with Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman and Duanne Olivier all going for over 100 runs – Olivier was the pick of the quicks, taking 3/100.

Once at the crease, the Proteas batters too found conditions difficult.

Sarel Erwee was dismissed with the second ball of the innings for a duck. Three overs later his opening partner and captain Dean Elgar joined him in the pavilion as he was likewise dismissed for a duck.

South Africa's second innings went from bad to worse as just four balls later, Aiden Markram was caught by Daryl Mitchell – Tim Southee collecting his second wicket.

The South African batters were under pressure after collapsing for 95 in their opening innings; the top three scored only 28 runs in the Test (26 runs in the first innings and a lowly 2 in the second).

Coach Mark Boucher thought that this failure could be down to “a lack of confidence” and “certain guys' personal form is not where they want it to be”.

He added: “Sometimes to you go through bad periods in your game. I think also the wickets that have been played on have been tough – especially for opening batters with the new ball."

Play on day three resumes at midnight.