Phaahla, Manamela launch campaign to get youth vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG - With the glacial uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine among the youth, Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela are trying to bolster efforts by launching a youth vaccine campaign to convince this age group to get jabbed.

Young adults aged 18 to 34 remained the largest group but were also the least vaccinated in South Africa. This group was most exposed to social media and its inundation of fake news and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Phaahla and Manamela would be joined by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Gauteng Health’s Nomathemba Mokgethi as well as public and private leaders at the Tshwane TVET College where the launch would take place on Friday.

The department's Foster Mohale said they hoped to engage young adults to understand why they were hesitant or not trying to get the jab.

“We are going to listen to the challenges, the reservations around not taking the vaccine so that, as the government, we can take the recommendations for implementation," Mohale said.

There would also be mobile vaccine facilities on-site at the college.

The department said this was just the start of the partnership with the higher education sector, adding more campaigns would be launched at other campuses soon.