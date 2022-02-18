'Only fools never differ': Cele, Sitole say their fallout is exaggerated

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Friday presented the country’s third quarter crimes stats, which showed an 8.9% increase in murder.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the fallout between him and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was exaggerated.

While the two admitted to having differences, they said this was not affecting their efforts to keep South Africans safe.

Cele and Sitole were forced to account for the crime stats and also allay concerns about their working relationship.

Some are of the view that the breakdown of their relationship affects the police’s crime-fighting efforts.

But Cele said it was nothing to write home about.

"When the are people who are living and working together and sharing life, there will forever be those situations. I guess sometimes situations of differing opinions between myself and the commissioner have been exaggerated."

Sitole, seated next to Cele, said only fools don’t differ.

"May I start maybe by adding to the minister by saying fools never differ, they always agree".

The latest statistics show how women and children made up the majority of the country’s murder victims and South Africa recorded 74 murders per day.