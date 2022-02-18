No evidence of sabotage with Waterkloof Air Force Base fire, MPs told

Defence force officials and Minister Thandi Modise briefed the joint defence committee about the incident for the first time on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The fire at the Waterkloof Air Force Base last month could have caused damage to the nearby suburb, Parliament heard on Thursday night.

The fire on 23 January started at the air force base’s bulk fuel depot and was contained within the hour by firefighting teams, according to the defence force.

But Brigadier-General Emmanuel Mokoena told the joint defence committee that it could have been far worse.

"Because those pumps are sitting on top of 240,000 litres of fuel at that time, so they [firefighters] prevented the fuel from catching fire and an explosion that could have damaged property within the base and the neighbouring suburbs around us," Mokoena said.

Mokoena added that there was no evidence of sabotage or foul play.

"Why we even classified it during the preliminary investigation as an accident is because we’ve got video footage which also shows how the fire started," he said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Sarel Marais said that it was good that nothing sinister took place on the day.