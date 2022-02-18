Nicholls ton puts New Zealand 261 ahead of Proteas

New Zealand ended the middle session at 356 for seven as the wicket flattened into a more suitable batting strip rather than the green-tinged bowlers' paradise when South Africa were rolled for 95 on the first day.

WELLINGTON - Henry Nicholls notched his eighth Test century as New Zealand stretched their lead to 261 runs at tea on day two of the first match against South Africa in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand ended the middle session at 356 for seven as the wicket flattened into a more suitable batting strip rather than the green-tinged bowlers' paradise when South Africa were rolled for 95 on the first day.

Tom Blundell, 41, and Kyle Jamieson on seven were not out.

Nicholls was dropped on five and 24, and then gave no chances to South Africa until he edged Duanne Olivier to second slip to be out for 105.

During his 163-ball innings, Nicholls put on 75 for the third wicket with Devon Conway, shared in an 80-run stand with nightwatchman Neil Wagner, added 48 with Daryl Mitchell (16) and 34 with Blundell.

The most substantial partnership in South Africa's innings was 33 between Zubayr Hamza and Kyle Verreynne.

Nicholls brought up his hundred by steering a full-length ball from Olivier behind point to the boundary, one of 11 fours in his innings.

While the left-hander provided a calming influence at the crease, Wagner was all aggression.

He entertained with seven fours and two sixes as he raced from his overnight two to 49 when he was caught at deep square leg when seeking a further boundary.

He was particularly harsh on debutant Glenton Stuurman with two fours and a six off his first over of the day and another six two overs later.

Despite the pounding from Wagner, Stuurman got his first Test wicket with an outswinger that Mitchell edged to Dean Elgar at first slip.

Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme took advantage of a tiring pace attack to see off the second new ball, putting on 76 for the seventh wicket.

The introduction of spin saw Aiden Markram remove de Grandhomme for 45.

Olivier was the most successful South African bowler with three wickets but also the most expensive with 84 runs conceded in 18 overs.