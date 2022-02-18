Mbalula confident online driver's and vehicle licence payment system secure

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that there would not be any opportunities for cybercriminals to commit identity fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is confident that the new online payment gateway for the renewal of driver and vehicle licences have passed all the security checks.

He also said that there wouldn't be any opportunities for cybercriminals to commit identity fraud.

The new online service was launched through the Road Traffic Management Corporation on Thursday as government tries to fix the tedious and unreliable drivers' licence system by going digital.

In theory, this means that from now on you can renew your driver’s licence and vehicle disk online while also paying on the portal.

This service will also be available for financial institutions, car dealerships and companies managing large fleets.

Mbalula said that the security measures were sound and cybercriminals won't be able to save you.

“Should that happen, because you do have chance takers in this world, our online customer service workers will be monitoring the situation and at the same time give an update where there are breaches and teething problems but otherwise, we expect a flawless implementation of the online service,” the minister said.