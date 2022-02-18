Lesufi, parents to meet at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Sunday

On Thursday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to provide a way forward for the school, which has been rocked by allegations of racism, but the meeting had to be postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it would meet with parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Sunday to address allegations of racial discrimination.

However, disgruntled parents who gathered at the sports field on Thursday were forced to leave school following heavy rains.

Parents were hoping to find a way forward following a violent altercation between black and white pupils at the school last week, while classes were temporarily suspended this week after tensions ran high outside the high school on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the meeting had to be cancelled because the MEC was delayed because of the storm and when he was about to address the parents, it started raining hard. So, we apologise profusely for the inconvenience that was caused to parents. We will try to get a meeting on Sunday," said the department's acting spokesperson Oupa Bodibe.