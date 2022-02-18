'They are not an injunction to kill': Professor Gunner on struggle songs

Professor Elizabeth Gunner has been brought in as an independent expert in the civil case logged by AfriForum against the EFF in the Johannesburg High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - South African struggle songs – even the most provocative ones – still have a place in our democracy.

That’s according to African literature scholar Professor Elizabeth Gunner who is opposed to criminalising anti-apartheid songs like "Dubul'ibhunu".

Gunner has been brought in as an independent expert in the civil case logged by AfriForum against the EFF in the Johannesburg High Court.

The lobby group wants the court to declare the struggle song as hate speech, arguing that the chant undermines the human dignity of the Afrikaner community.

The struggle for liberation in South Africa saw voices raised in song or chanting slogans sometimes somber, sometimes defiant.

Professor Gunner said these songs were still relevant in politics today.

"A song is a song, it is used in the political domain, it has a place in a political democracy and that is what 'Kill the Boer' is. The fact that the words are used it is part of a song, it is not an injunction to kill."

She said the word 'dubula' - which means to shoot - could be used to deliver different messages other than a literal meaning.

"If you think of 'Sizoba dubula dubula, dubula, dubula nge mbayimbayi' and if you take that, it doesn't mean you are going to go out and shoot everybody. It's a song saying we want freedom. So to answer your question, songs have a much wider import, which I think in order to understand songs correctly needs to be taken into account."

Gunner said the song “kill the Boer” was a symbol of defiance, resilience and courage.