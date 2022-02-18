High profile murder defence lawyers speak out over justice system failure

The one matter is former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in October 2014.

CAPE TOWN - Defense lawyers working on two high-profile murders have on Friday held a briefing on the criminal justice system's apparent failure to fairly dispense justice.

The one matter is former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in October 2014.

The other is the murder of a Lebanese drug dealer - Sam Issa - in October 2013.

Advocate Malesela Teffo and Attorney Nastasja Ostrebski said while the two cases have been ongoing - for seven and eight years - their clients have been languishing in custody.

Teffo represents three of the four men arrested for the murder of Lebanese drug dealer Sam Issa while Ostrebski is Radovan Krejcir's private attorney.

Teffo said the fact that the state has failed to secure a conviction after 8 years - proves the accused's rights have been grossly violated.

" People are awaiting trial in jail, in custody which is a serious miscarriage of justice, we are talking about the breadwinners here the husbands who have not been with their families for eight years this matter isn't going anywhere".

He added the case has seen too many unnecessary delays.

"Which can be blamed to the police, the prosecution, and the judge. The court itself in this matter".

The matter is expected to resume in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.