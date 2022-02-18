Health Department reworks campaign to encourage youth to vaccinate

The Department alongside Social Development and Higher Education launched the youth vaccination programme at the Tshwane Tvet College.

PRETORIA - The Health Department is developing and reworking its strategy to encourage young people to vaccinate.

Only 5 million of the country’s 17.7 million people between the ages of 18 and 34 - have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department has taken a different approach to encourage young people to get their jabs by launching the Ke Ready campaign

On Friday the Tshwane West Tvet College sports field was filled with performers and dancers while the popular Amapiano music blasted at regular intervals.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said his team did some research on how to raise awareness.

" And they come back to me to say that the young people want to run a campaign on their own, they want to be able to speak to their peers ".

Doctor Busi Kabane is one of 3 young doctors that has been answering questions from students.

" Most young people are not even staunch ant-vaxers it really comes down to the nitty gritty's of life, not having time, not having money, not having transport. Going to the clinic and being sort of shifted around and sent back".

Kamano said Friday’s event is not about forcing young people to get their jabs but rather listening to their concerns and addressing them.