Grieving family demand answers after 6-year-old dies at school

JOHANNESBURG - Grieving Germiston parents are demanding answers after their six-year-old daughter died at a private school after allegedly choking on a grape.

According to the Sowetan newspaper, an autopsy report confirmed that grade 2 pupil Amkelekile Mokoena was already dead when she arrived at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston last month. It also found that a grape, which was packed in her lunchbox, was found lodged in her throat.

The parents have questioned whether the school was negligent in its handling of the incident.

Her mother, Lovely Mokoena, wants to know why there were no teachers helping her child and why they were not called by the school informing them that their child had collapsed.

The parents were left in disbelief after being told by the school that their child vomited during lunch while being watched by someone else while the teacher stepped out for a moment.

Apparently, the little girl was asked if she was alright and when she said yes, teachers never followed up.

The heartbroken parents are now demanding answers about their child's final moments while police have opened an inquest docket.