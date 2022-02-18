Five people die in Khayelitsha blaze

Five people were killed in a fire in Nonqubela, Site B in Khayelitsha on Friday.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services was called out around 2am on Friday morning when an informal structure was on fire.

The city's Jermaine Carelse said that although firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, they came across the bodies of five people.

The gender and ages of the victims were unknown.