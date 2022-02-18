Driver charged with culpable homicide after 9 pupils die in Mayflower crash

Nkosinathi Sibanyoni has on Friday made a first appearance in the Mayflower Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - A man who drove a taxi in which nine school children were killed in a crash faces culpable homicide charges.

Nkosinathi Sibanyoni on Friday made a first appearance in the Mayflower Magistrate's Court.

He was taken into custody after the minibus overturned between Dundonald and Mayflower on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said besides nine culpable homicide charges, he is also charged with driving an unroadworthy vehicle without a licence.

After his brief appearance, the matter was postponed to 2 March. On that day, a defence lawyer will come on record.

Until then, he remains behind bars.

The Basic Education Department has sent condolences to the families of the nine pupils who died.

Ten others were also injured.