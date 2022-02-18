DBE sends condolences to families of 9 children killed in taxi accident

The Basic Education Department has sent its condolences to the families of nine Mpumalanga pupils who were killed when the taxi they were travelling in overturned.

The accident happened on the D267 between Dundonald and Mayflower on Wednesday.

Eight pupils died on the day while the body of the ninth learner was discovered during a search operation on Thursday.

Ten passengers were injured.

The Mpumalanga Community Safety and Education departments said that the taxi driver had been arrested and was due in court on Friday.