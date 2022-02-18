Court ruling on Shell's Wild Coast seismic survey interdict appeal bid welcomed

The application for leave to appeal was brought by oil giant Shell and the Mineral Resources minister after the same court granted an interim interdict in December.

CAPE TOWN - A decision to dismiss an application for leave to appeal a ruling which halted a seismic survey off the Wild Coast has been widely welcomed among environmental lobby groups and affected communities.

It was set aside in the High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The application was brought by oil giant Shell and the Mineral Resources minister after the same court granted an interim interdict in December.

Communities in the region took legal action claiming that they were not consulted.

Natural Justice's Katherine Robinson said that Thursday's judgment was hopeful and sent a strong message to other companies attempting to steam ahead while their compliance with environmental law was under scrutiny.

“Indeed, Judge Bloom was acting in the interest of justice. He said the applicants have reasonable prospects of success in the main application, while making it clear that Shell has not provided any compelling reason why the application should be heard,” said Robinson.



The Amadiba Crisis Committee's Nonhle Buthuma represents Wild Coast communities directly affected by the seismic survey.

“This judgment was really good because it shows when Shell argued in court together with DMRE to say that there will be no negative impact but there is nothing they proved and also in court, we did not see a marine biologist that supports what they are doing,” Buthuma said.

Another applicant, Sustaining the Wild Coast's Sinegugu Zukulu shared his biggest concern regarding this case.

“Most concerning repeatedly how the minister of Mineral Resources disregards the voices of these coastal communities. What makes this painful is that politicians or the governing party is where it is because of the voters,” Zukulu added.



Zukulu said that communities should agree with processes that affect their livelihood..

“And also, it is concerning that our government is determined to continue pushing the agenda of fossil fuels in the face of climate change. Climate change which affects the most rural poor who are dependent on natural resource,” Zukulu.

Seismic surveys involve the use of airguns which direct sound pulses into the water to map out the seabed and possibly detect oil and gas resources.