City of Cape Town says tap water is safe to drink

The City of Cape Town said it was aware of messages circulating in community WhatsApp groups asking the public to avoid drinking the water.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said tap water was safe to drink amid concern around an outbreak of typhoid fever.

This is in response to warnings on social media for people to avoid municipal supplied water.

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said it was fake news.

He added that the messages inaccurately linked typhoid fever to the city's water supply.

Badroodien said the municipality continuously monitored drinking water to ensure it complied with the strict requirements of the South African national drinking water standard.

All drinking water samples tested this week complied and pose no health risk.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has, however, this week confirmed outbreaks of typhoid fever in the Western Cape.

The last major outbreak in Delmas in 2005 was linked to contaminated water supply.