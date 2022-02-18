Anti-apartheid songs still have a place in a democratic SA, says Gunner

The court has heard testimony from African literature scholar Professor Elizabeth Gunner in the case between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and lobby group AfriForum.

JOHANNESBURG - The debate over whether the song "Dubula ibhunu" (meaning 'Kill the Boer') is hate speech or heritage continues in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

EFF leader Julius Malema took the stand this week where he defended his belief that the singing of the struggle song "Kill the Boer" was never meant to be taken literally.

Malema also said he would respect the court’s decision should it declare the anti-apartheid song as hate speech but warned that by doing so, the court would be declaring that the liberation movement was driven by hate.

Gunner said many of South Africa’s anti-apartheid songs still had a place in a democratic South Africa.

“I think it goes back to what I say in my abstract that what Malema and the song are trying to do is challenge a gerontocratic elite who control everybody else. So, Malema is saying no.”

Gunner said South African struggles songs played a vital role in the country's current political landscape and social fabric.

Gunner told the court that struggle songs represent a particular course against the apartheid system and to declare them as hate speech meant that the struggle endured by many during the apartheid-era was futile.

"You can use them to inspire people to want change but as I pointed out, there have been so many examples of 'Dubul'ibhunu' in the history of political song and I can give you examples if you like. But it has to be taken beyond a literal context, it has to be taken as a call to courage, a call not to be afraid, a call to keep going and not to fall down when you feel like falling down. That's what political songs are also about."