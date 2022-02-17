Witness disputes Shoba’s cigarette claim in Pule murder case

Ntuthuko Shoba's defence has been that he had no relationship with Muzikayise Malephane and the only reason he visited his home at least three times was because he was selling cigarettes, which were banned during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence's final witness in the Ntuthuko Shoba trial has told the Johannesburg High Court that Muzikayise Malephane was not selling cigarettes or alcohol at the time that Tshegofatso Pule was murdered.

Shoba made a brief return to the dock in the afternoon. He is the accused mastermind behind the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Her body was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban deep in June 2020. Malephane has confessed to the crime and heavily implicating Shoba.

Shoba's defence has been that he had no relationship with Malephane and the only reason he visited his home at least three times was because he was selling cigarettes, which were banned during the lockdown. But this witness, who seemed timid and shy throughout her testimony, has disputed this.

She cannot be named or identified as per a court order.

She has also disputed that Malephane sold alcohol, which is what he told the court. The witness said if Malephane sold or stored alcohol, she would've known.

The defence has wrapped up its case up and the court will reconvene on Tuesday for closing arguments.