WCED probing alleged racism incident at Cape Town high school

A black pupil was apparently forced to bow down to his white peer following an altercation.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that it was investigating an incident at a Cape Town school where a black pupil was apparently forced to bow down to his white peer following an altercation.

The incident occurred at Milnerton High School last week following a fight over a bench during break time.

Parliament's select committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture said that it was shocked and disgusted to learn about such incidents taking place at schools.

It's alleged that after the fight, the white pupil reported the matter to a teacher and the head of the disciplinary committee instructed the black pupil to get on his knees and bow to the white boy several times.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that an investigation was under way to determine exactly what happened.

"The school has dealt with the matter according to WCED policy, and protocols. The learners have not been suspended," Hammond said.

She added that there had been a number of discussions between the parties and apologies had been made.